Following Paladino’s removal, Buffalo School Board looking to fill his now-vacant seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Board of Education is accepting applications for the Park District vacancy following Carl Paladino’s removal from the school board.

The deadline to file for the Buffalo Board of Education is Sept. 1.

Anyone interested in applying should send or deliver a letter of notification with an attached biography, resume, or vitae to:

Buffalo Board of Education

Attn: Darren Brown, District Clerk

801 City Hall

Buffalo, N.Y. 14202

Letters must be time-stamped and received by 4 p.m. on Sept. 1. The information can also be emailed by the deadline to dbrown@buffaloschools.org.

To qualify, applicants must be

  • A citizen of the U.S.
  • A qualified voter of the Buffalo City School District
  • A resident of Buffalo for at least three years
  • Without felony convictions
  • A resident of the Park District sub-district for at least one year prior to appointment.

After applications are reviewed, an interview schedule will be established.

For more information, click here. 

