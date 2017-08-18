HS Football preview: St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

School: St. Joe’s

Last year’s finish: 4-7, 2-2 MMA

What they will miss: senior athlete Naseer Jackson

What are they excited about this season: Casey Kelly returns as quarterback, head coach Derek Landri is in his second season

What they said: “Having Casey back is a plus, we have gotten a few new players on the offensive line and in general and that will help and we have trained really hard as well.” – Senior center Cameron Dabill

“We are excited. We got a bunch of young talented men that put some good work in this year and now it is time to see what it will produce.” -Head coach Derek Landri