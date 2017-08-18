Insurance premiums for individual health care plans in New York to rise by double digits in 2018

NEW YORK (WIVB) – New York residents signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act can expect to see their insurance premiums rise by an average of 14 percent for 2018.

The increases come after Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration approved a request from insurers to hike rates.

The state’s Department of Financial Services approved increases for the individual market of 13.9 percent for the 350,000 New York residents currently enrolled in an individual commercial plan.

In a press release, the department added that for many consumers, that rate will be reduced due to federal tax credits. According to the DFS statement, the overall average 2018 cost of coverage for individuals who purchase silver level plans will decrease about five percent compared to 2017, after federal tax credits are applied.

New Yorkers enrolled in small group plans- over one million statewide- can expect to see their rates increase by 9.3 percent in 2018.

Insurers originally requested rate hikes of  17.7 percent for the individual market and 11.7 percent for small group plans.

For a full list of rate increases by insurer, click here. 

 

