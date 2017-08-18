Local veteran wins new car through “Vehicles for Vets” giveaway

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local veteran is the proud owner of a new car thanks to Basil car dealership’s “Vehicles for Vets” event.

Linda George’s name was drawn out of 8 other finalists’ who are all local veterans or active duty military members. Each person had to be nominated to become a finalist, and stories of their contribution during or currently with the military landed them a spot in the drawing. Linda was nominated by her husband for her service as a nurse during Desert Storm.

“I really enjoyed the years that I spent with the unit as a nurse, and I went on to be an RN, and they started my career in the medical field. I never expected to win a vehicle, this is quite a surprise,” George told News 4.

Basil held the event to honor all veterans and military members as a thank you for serving.