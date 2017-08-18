Reed Between the Lines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The results don’t matter in the preseason but that doesn’t mean performance is insignificant. The Bills are winless in two preseason games but it’s how they got there that’s worrisome. Here are my 4 observations following Thursday night’s 20-16 preseason loss to the Eagles.

It’s time for Sean McDermott and his coaching staff to move Dion Dawkins to left tackle. The Bills have been reluctant to switch the rookie to the left side. If Cordy Glenn (foot) isn’t ready to go when the regular season begins then Dawkins is the only hope. So far this preseason the Bills have started Seantrel Henderson at left tackle and it hasn’t been pretty. Plus, Henderson will begin the season with a 5-game suspension. Dawkins played left tackle at Temple and making the switch now would give him nearly three weeks of practice time next to left guard Richie Incognito. Pump the breaks on Peterman. The rookie quarterback has looked good facing backups in the preseason but he’s not ready to lead the offense on a regular basis. Tyrod Taylor still gives the Bills the best chance to win on Sunday’s. However, if the L’s start to stack up it will be interesting to see how Taylor handles fans calling for Peterman to start. In the past, when Bills fans were unhappy with Tyrod’s play they were quickly reminded that EJ was the other option…. and that wasn’t an option. Now the guy with the clipboard will have support from Bills fans. I think the Bills were just hit with another penalty flag. In two preseason game the Bills have 25 penalties for 237 yards. Sean McDermott spent his first two post-game press conferences discussing penalties. Last week during training camp McDermott said post-whistle penalties would not be tolerated. He may want to make it clear that between the whistle penalties aren’t helping the cause either. He preaches discipline and attention to detail but so far the team hasn’t followed his lead. Nowhere to run. The Bills defensive front has been impressive against the run this preseason. They allowed just 66 yards on 26 carries against the Eagles. They are allowing just 2.8 yards per carry this preseason.