Several people hurt in stabbing in Turku, Finland – live updates

CBS News Published: Updated:
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — One person was arrested Friday after several people were stabbed in the Finnish city of Turku, the Reuters news agency reports.

Police in Finland also say they have shot a suspect in the leg. Authorities are searching for more potential suspects.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the government was closely monitoring the ongoing police operation and holding an emergency meeting later Friday.

