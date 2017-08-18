Two 18-year-old men charged with string of burglaries over one week in Wyoming, Cattaraugus County

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two18-year-old men are facing multiple charges following a multi-agency investigation into a series of burglaries and criminal mischief incidents that occurred over a seven-day period in Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties.

Dyllian S. Taggart, 18, of Delevan, has been charged with multiple counts of third degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief by New York State Police.

Chester F. Piwowarczyk, 18, of Springville, was charged with multiple counts of third degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

State Police, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village of Arcade Police Department arrested the two adult suspects and five juveniles for a crime spree, including burglaries to Fresh Vapes in Yorkshire, Addie’s Custard Ice Cream Shop in Yorkshire, Lime Lake Snack Shack in Machias, the Lakehouse Restaurant in Machias, and the Little Red Caboose Ice Cream shop in Arcade.

The other criminal charges are criminal trespass to the barbershop in Yorkshire and criminal mischief to Pierce Milling in Delevan.

Taggart was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 bail. Piwowarczyk was remanded to the Wyoming County Jail on $10,000 bail.

 

 

