BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 39-year-old Uber driver was assaulted early Friday morning near the 200 block of Allen Street.

The male driver said he picked up a fare and at some point the suspect struck him in the back of the head and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot.

There may have been two other suspects, according to the driver.