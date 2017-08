NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Niagara Falls Firefighters responded to calls of a house fire on South Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Two adults and 13 children were able to safely escape the home. Niagara Falls Police tell News 4 that a 7 year-old child died inside the home.

Red Cross volunteers are providing emergency assistance to the family.