Arrest made in deadly hit and run crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run crash. The crash happened on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo on May 26th, and was recorded on a surveillance camera at a nearby store.

Police say 54-year-old Wade Sanders turned himself in on Saturday. He is charged with a felony for not reporting the crash. 60-year-old Arthur Redrick was killed when he was struck by a car on Bailey Avenue. Lt. Jeff Rinaldo with the Buffalo Police Department says surveillance video allowed officers to identify the SUV involved in the crash. The vehicle was found about a half-mile from the crash scene.

Stay with News 4 for continuing updates.