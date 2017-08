TOWN OF LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB)- A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car Saturday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says 73-year-old Darwin Matthews was riding his bike north on Route 5 when he failed to yield right of way to an eastbound vehicle.

Matthews was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious physical injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved was treated at the scene and released.