BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect is accused of robbing a liquor store Saturday morning on the 400 block of Niagara Street.

Police say the suspect broke a window and stole a cash register with $100 in it.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call or text Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at 847-2255.