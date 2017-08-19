HS Football preview: Bishop Timon/ St. Jude

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

School: Bishop Timon

Last year’s finish: 5-6, 3-2 MMA

What they will miss: Quarterback Matt Myers who transferred to West Seneca West

What are they excited about this season: New head coach and athletic director Joe Licata who takes over his first football program.

What they said: “The kids have fully bought in and they are loving what we are doing, I am loving what we are doing and so is my coaching staff.” -Head coach Joe Licata

“A lot of talk, a lot of speculation around the community…wondering would there be that Timon football team? That heart of south Buffalo.. that rough tough team? And, right now I can say we are pretty confident in putting this team together, Joe has made sacrifices in putting this team together.” -Connor Dean, Timon Junior