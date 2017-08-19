HS Football preview: Lancaster High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

School: Lancaster High School

How they finished last season: 10-1, 4-0, AA Sectional champs

What they will miss: Star athlete and wide receiver L.G. Castillo

What they are excited about: Returning starting quarterback Ryan Mansell

What they said: “We enjoyed it for a while but we have to get back to work. Off season work outs…we have been really focused on putting that behind us. We want to repeat, we got goals for ourselves this year but we are starting from scratch this year and we have to get back to the ultimate goal.” -Senior quarterback Ryan Mansell

“Basically what I told the kids is that it is a new season. Last year doesn’t matter and it was great while it lasted but that is a distant memory. We have to focus on getting better. ” -Head coach Eric Rupp