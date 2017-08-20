Bills practice Sunday, WR Matthews returns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jordan Matthews was pack on the practice field and did some limited work. He spoke with the media after the session and said he is confident he will be ready for week one.The wide receiver is dealing with a sternum fracture. One of the doctors treating him said they have only seen the injury from a hockey player being hit with a stick.

“I know how to take mental reps,” Matthews said. “I know how to stay in shape, and I know how to make sure that I’m on top of the playbook. Obviously, it’s a different scenario; I was with the Eagles for a long time, this scenario is different. I’ve only been with the Bills for a little while, but I want to go out there and prove myself to my teammates, I want them to know that I’m tough, and I want them to know that I’m not the type of guy that wants to miss practice, and just be here for games. I want to be there before that, but I’m extremely confident that I will be ready to play for week one.”

Jordan’s locker is located right next to Tyrod Taylor’s…. the wide receiver called it luck of the draw. But, it has been a big help for him as he continues to feel things out in Buffalo.

“When I come into a new environment, I try not to talk too much. I don’t care whether you’re a rookie, whether you’re going to your fourth year, whether you have production or whether you don’t; You’re in a new place, people do things different so you don’t want to impose your personality. Plus, I already know how much Sammy [Watkins] meant to this team. I don’t want to just come in here and act like there’s no sensitivity to him not being here anymore. Just taking my time, getting to know everybody. It’s also being able to have Tyrod as a locker-mate, get us out and talk about something we both understand, and that’s football. And then, give him his space, let him do what he does, when I get back healthy, we can continue to build that friendship, and hopefully it turns into something good.”

Starting left tackle Cordy Glenn was also on the practice field but was limited. He is still dealing with a foot injury. Head coach Sean McDermott said Glenn is still dealing with a foot injury but is listed as week to week.