Buffalo Zoo anxious to see how animals react to the eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —Buffalo is gearing up for the solar eclipse on Monday. Unlike many who will have their eyes on the sun, The Buffalo Zoo will be focused on the animals. There, zookeepers are getting ready to see how the animals react.

Christian Dobosiewicz, communications manager for the zoo told News 4, “We don’t really know what they feel or what they see or how they’re going to react. But we know that there has definitely been some documentation from other zoos and other researchers and scientists who have studied eclipses and see the ways animals react.”

Because Western New York is not in the path of totality it will not get totally dark here, from start to finish during the eclipse. That being said, there will be some noticeable changes. It’s unclear at this point if the changes will impact the animals. Dobosiewicz said, “There’s not going to be a total solar eclipse so it’s just going to get probably a little darker but they’re not going to change their daily routine. But we’re going to be monitoring it to definitely see what happens because it will be cool and a learning experience for us to see if anything happens.”

Based off of research in the past, they do have an idea of what they think may take place. He said, “If anything were to happen with the animals, depending on if the animals are nocturnal or not, they would start their night time routines. For birds, they would probably start roosting and that could get very noisy making chirps and loud calls. Elephants could start trumpeting.”

Because of the amount of animals the zoo has it is impossible to have a staff member watching every single one of them at the same time. That’s why the Buffalo Zoo is asking for your help. Dobosiewicz told News 4, “If people are here we’d love for them to take video to see if something does happen and share it with us, tag the zoo on all social media so if we don’t catch something, we can see something.”

And if you’re worried about the animal’s eyesight during the eclipse, fear not. Although they don’t know the eclipse is coming, zoo staff think they will adapt just fine. Dobosiewicz said, “Animals are much more in tune with nature then we are. So they have a better understanding of what not to do, like look at the sun.”