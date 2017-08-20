Dash’s teams up with Habitat for Humanity to recycle building material

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The site for the new Dash’s market is officially approved by the Buffalo planning board, The site for the new Dash’s market is officially approved by the Buffalo Planning board, But before construction can begin, leaders behind this project want to recycle whats left behind.

Dash said, “We’re just excited, we’ve been doing business in this area for 94 years.” With a lot of history.

Construction is set to kick off in October on the massive replacement store at the corner of Hertel and Starin.

It will take over a house and three buildings which right now, sits next to the current store.

When it’s complete,. the new store will be about two and half times the size of the old store. It will sit just 8 and a half feet from the old store, but before crews break ground.

Dash’s reached out to habitat to team up to re-use whats inside these buildings. Padric Murray, Operations Manager Habitat of Humanity said, “We’re going to take all re-salable and re-usable items and from all of these buildings that Dash’s is going to turn down and use them in our construction project or use them as revenue in one of our resale stores on Amherst Street to build more houses in Buffalo.”

About 50 volunteers take doors, windows, sinks and cabinets all for recycling purposes. It’s a big job all done in one day. Murray said, “This gives us a wonderful way to save items that would normally be destroyed and put into landfills and reduce environmental impact as well as get revenue for Habitat for Humanity in Buffalo.”

It’s something that was a no brainier for Dash. Leaders plan for late summer or early fall opening for the new store.