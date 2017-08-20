Report: Bills WR Boldin retiring, “My life’s purpose is bigger than football”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunday night ESPN’s Jim Tortter announced on twitter that Bills wide receiver Anquan Boldin is retiring.

BREAKING: Anquan Boldin left the Bills today and has informed them he is retiring, ESPN has learned. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

Boldin signed with Buffalo on August 7th, after contemplating retirement. His stint with the Bills lasted just 13 days. In a preseason game against Philadelphia, Boldin cought one pass for five yards. According to News 4 sports director Josh Reed, Boldin was seen at the Bills facility Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, but did not practice with the team. He was not listed on the injury report.

The 36-year old began his career in 2003 and is a 3-time Pro Bowler.

Boldin released a statement via Trotter:

Football in its purest form is what we all strive for as a nation. People from all difference races, religions and backgrounds working together for one shared goal. The core values taught in football are some of the most important you can learn in life. To always be there for the guy next to you and not let your fellow man down. You do whatever it takes to make sure your brother is OK. Football has afforded me a platform throughout my career to have a greater impact on my humanitarian work. At this time, I feel drawn to make the larger fight for human rights a priority. My life’s purpose is bigger than football.

Last week the #Bills top 2 WRs were Sammy Watkins(traded) and Anquan Boldin(retired) — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 21, 2017

Interesting Boldin says he wants to use his platform for human rights the same day McDermott said he supports whatever his players support — Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) August 21, 2017