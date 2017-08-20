Skywriter draws arrows over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Did you notice arrows being drawn in the sky over Buffalo on Sunday?

They’re part of the upcoming exhibition “Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journeys 1967-2017” at UB Art Galleries.

Artist Kim Beck had a skywriter draw arrows for her new project “There Here”. The arrows pointed to the U.S.-Canadian border along the Niagara River on Sunday afternoon. Beck photographed the arrows and will feature them on 10 billboards that will be located around the city beginning September 11th.

A series of Beck’s photographs will be on view in the UB Anderson Gallery and in the UB Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts beginning September 7th. WNYers are encouraged to take photos and post them to social media with #UBSkyWriting and #UBWanderlust. Rachel Adams, senior curator of exhibitions for the UB Art Galleries, urges spectators to take their own photographs of the skywritten arrows and post them to social media with the tag #ubskywriting and #ubwanderlust. If you would like to see more of Kim Beck’s work you can click here.