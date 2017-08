GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Rope rescue team, Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews are currently on scene at Zoar Valley.

A hiker called authorities Sunday afternoon after discovering 3 victims on the valley floor of the gorge.

One of the victim’s was a child who was flown by Mercy Flight to Women and Children’s Hospital.

The two other victims were adults and deceased.

News 4 is at the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.