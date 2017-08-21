2017 Solar Eclipse in Western New York

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo didn’t fall into the path of totality during Monday’s solar eclipse, but that didn’t stop crowds from coming out and enjoying the rare event.

The planetarium at Buffalo State College was packed with more than a thousand people for the event. Some of them showed up before 9 a.m.

Buff State was designated as an official eclipse viewing site by NASA. The maximum eclipse was just over 72 percent.

The eclipse was the first to cross the continental U.S. in nearly 100 years. The last eclipse to cross the U.S. coast to coast occurred in 1918.

The solar event started today in Washington and ended just before 3 p.m. in South Carolina. Dozens of cities across the country in the 70-mile wide “path of totality” were briefly plunged into darkness as the moon crossed in front of the sun. Temperatures in some areas dropped by as much as 12 degrees.

The next total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. will be April 8, 2024. Western New York will be in the path of totality.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s