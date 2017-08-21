Catholic Health chooses different location for controversial methadone clinic

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Neighbors were all smiles as they walked out of a private meeting with Catholic Health representatives.

They were the first to hear that the methadone clinic won’t be in their neighborhood along Millersport highway in Amherst.

The clinic will now be located at 210 John Glenn Drive in an industrial park. Neighbors say it’s a welcomed relief after they’ve fought for months to keep the methadone clinic out of their area.

“Our property values won’t suffer and that was our biggest concern,” said Mark, one of the neighbors invited to the meeting.

But everyone wasn’t invited to the private meeting to hear the news. Elected officials and even media weren’t allowed inside.

“We purposefully kept elected officials out of the meeting because of our commitment to the neighbors,” said Mark Sullivan, Executive president and CEo of Catholic Health.

Sullivan says they were running out of options for a new location, but were finally able to find the site on John Glenn Drive. The location will offer people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction services like counseling, primary care, access to commonly used methadone treatment.

“Since January 2017, 233 in Erie County alone have died from opiate addiction,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says it’s a growing crisis in Erie County. That’s something both Catholic Health officials and neighbors say needs to be addressed regardless of the location.

“The people receiving these services are lawyers, stay at home moms, banker who are just trying to start their lives over,” said Sullivan.

“I’ve lost a close family member to this epidemic and it is an epidemic. These people need help,” said Mark.