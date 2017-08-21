DA: 10-year-old fatally shot 9-year-old inside a Syracuse home

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — A 9-year-old is dead on Syracuse’s Southwest side after being shot by his 10-year-old brother early Monday morning, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s office.

District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told Nexstar contributors that if charges are filed in connection with the incident, they will be handled in family court.

Officers were called to 107 Hartson Street at approximately 2:37 a.m.

Ambulance and rescue personnel arrived soon after, but the boy died from his injuries a short time later.

The name of the child is not yet being released, and police say the weapon has been recovered.

The investigation continues, but police are asking anyone with information to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

