HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The total attendance for the 178th annual Erie County Fair was nearly 1.2 million people.

That’s a 21 percent increase from last year- and just 30,000 away from the all-time record set in 2014.

It was a rough year for the fair- crews had to scramble to get everything ready after a tornado in July caused millions of dollars in damage.

There was also a fire at the fair Saturday night at a barbecue stand.