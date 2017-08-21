Indictment: Man had record-setting amount of fentanyl

The Associated Press Published:

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man who New Jersey authorities say had a record-setting amount of the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl has been indicted on drug possession charges.

Yahmire Boardley is also charged with intent to distribute the drug in the indictment that was handed up Monday.

The 23-year-old Camden man allegedly had 31 pounds of fentanyl when he was arrested in March. State Attorney General Christopher Porrino says it’s the largest seizure of the drug in state history.

Porrino said the supply could have yielded upward of five million lethal doses if sold on the street. Officials say a joint investigation by state and federal authorities found large quantities of the drug were being shipped from China to various locations around Camden.

Boardley’s lawyer was not available for comment on Monday.

