Related Coverage Where to watch the solar eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Watch the 2017 solar eclipse live in the video above when it begins this afternoon.

APP USERS | Tap here to watch the eclipse live as it happens here.

Monday August 21 Solar Eclipse Viewing times in Buffalo and WNY.

Begins: 1:11:54 PM Local time

Peaks: 2:33:56 PM Local time

Ends: 3:51:23 PM Local time