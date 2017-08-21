Local TV series will stream on Netflix

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For months, Phil Davis has dreamed about getting his new TV series picked up. Next year, his dream will become a reality. “Daddy’s Girl Club” was picked up by Netflix.

Davis was so excited when the deal was finalized. “I just felt awesome. I said, ‘God is good.’ ”

The TV series sheds light on daddy issues and how they can affect relationships. It’s meant to help people heal.

“The series itself goes into how various types of trauma affect people at a young age. That can then turn up and become problems later in life, whether it’s problems with mental illness, addiction, domestic violence,” Karl Shallowhorn, the Director of Community Advocacy for the Mental Health Association of Erie County and Compeer said.

Davis has been working with Shallowhorn to show the pilot to audiences across Buffalo. Afterwards, the audience, cast, and leaders in the mental health community have had a candid discussion about the issues.

Now Davis, the writer and director of the series, is ready to bring the message of restoration to audiences across the nation and beyond on Netflix.

“For two years it will stream on Netflix. We’re looking for it to air in early 2018 because we’re still in the process of shooting.”

The cast and crew will re-film the pilot episode and shoot the other 9 episodes by the end of the year.

Davis has a GoFundMe page and is also selling a book as a way to fund it. Once this milestone has been achieved, his goal is for it to become a Netflix Original Series or get picked up by a major Network.

“The ultimate deal is to have it on TV, but right now the new wave is Netflix and video on demand.”