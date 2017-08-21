LOOK BACK: Walter Cronkite covers the 1979 eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday’s solar eclipse is one of the first in a long time that’s been visible from such a large portion of the United States.

The last time there was one this big that you could see from our part of the word was in 1979.

Jimmy Carter was President, disco was still pretty big and Walter Cronkite covered the solar eclipse on CBS.

“Good evening,” Cronkite said. “For parts of North America, the sun went out today. For a little under three minutes, the forces of darkness ruled in daylight. The great swath of shadow up to 190 miles wide, cut across the continent, from the coast of Oregon to Greenland. It was the last total eclipse of the sun, for North America, until the year, 2017.”

Watch part of the broadcast in the video above.