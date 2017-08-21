Memorial to be held for those who died from opioids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A candlelight memorial will take place in Buffalo on International Overdose Awareness Day.

The memorial, on August 31, will be held at the LaSalle Park Pavilion Bandshell to remember those who died from opioids.

Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Commissioner of Health, said “This memorial provides the opportunity for participants to engage in a reading of names of those we have lost, share reflections, gather information on overdose prevention, addiction/recovery and family resources, and learn about advocacy efforts.”

More information on International Overdose Awareness Day can be found here.

