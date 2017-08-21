Missed the eclipse today? America’s next one is in 2024

(CNN) – So you missed it. Maybe you’re stuck in the office, traveling, at an ill-timed appointment, the victim of bad weather, unable to procure eclipse glasses, driving or simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. It happens.
- 2019: South Pacific, Chile, Argentina
- 2020: South Pacific, Chile, Argentina, South Atlantic
- 2021: Antarctica
- 2026: the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain
- 2027: Morocco, Spain, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia
- 2028: Australia, New Zealand
- 2030: Botswana, South Africa, Australia