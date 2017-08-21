More than 1,000 take in eclipse at Buffalo State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The moon may have only shield 72 percent of the sun during the eclipse Monday, but it was 100 percent satisfaction for the more than 1,000 people who showed up NASA’s official viewing site at SUNY Buffalo State.

Many of the eager viewers started showing up around 9 a.m., and university and NASA groups handing out eclipse viewing glasses ran out quickly.

As the afternoon progressed, more and more necks craned toward the sun, as the moon made its intercept.





“You can feel the breeze has kicked up a little bit,” said Jim Zappa, a volunteer with NASA’s Ambassador Program. “The earth is a solar powered planet. All the energy, all the light, all the vitality that’s on our planet is due to the sun. So scientists are very interested in finding out the effects of blocking the sunlight even if it’s just partially.”

Zappa offered a sentiment that was shared by many on the university’s lawn Monday: This first-time community event was a success.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. Buffalo is a great community,” Zappa said. “It’s a city of great neighbors in a community coming together to celebrate this awesome Celestial event. It’s excellent practice for 2024 when Buffalo will be in the path of actual totality.”





News 4 talked to one local family, Liz, Chris and Nico Brandjes, who were well prepared with viewing glasses, a blanket and a few sandwiches. They outfitted binoculars with special filters to stare directly at the sun, and were amazed as the moon made its way across the sun. Monday was also a special day for Liz because it was her birthday, and she said it was a fitting party that was close to home with hundreds of other onlookers, all celebrating the same thing.

“I think it’s really cool,” she said. “I didn’t think that a lot of people would come out or not, and we were torn between going down to Canalside or coming here, and we decided to come here because we live right on the other side of the Richardson Complex and it’s just a really neat place. I love that there’s this community here”

Added her husband, Chris: “Buffalo summers rock.”



