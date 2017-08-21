More than 1,000 take in eclipse at Buffalo State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The moon may have only shield 72 percent of the sun during the eclipse Monday, but it was 100 percent satisfaction for the more than 1,000 people who showed up NASA’s official viewing site at SUNY Buffalo State.
News 4 talked to one local family, Liz, Chris and Nico Brandjes, who were well prepared with viewing glasses, a blanket and a few sandwiches. They outfitted binoculars with special filters to stare directly at the sun, and were amazed as the moon made its way across the sun.
Monday was also a special day for Liz because it was her birthday, and she said it was a fitting party that was close to home with hundreds of other onlookers, all celebrating the same thing.
“I think it’s really cool,” she said. “I didn’t think that a lot of people would come out or not, and we were torn between going down to Canalside or coming here, and we decided to come here because we live right on the other side of the Richardson Complex and it’s just a really neat place. I love that there’s this community here”
Added her husband, Chris: “Buffalo summers rock.”