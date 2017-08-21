Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County officials say West Nile Virus was identified in a mosquito pool in Amherst.

Surveillance routinely occurs during the warmer months of the year, officials say.

“We have not had a confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Erie County since October 2012 and we want to ensure it stays that way,” Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Commissioner of Health, said. “I want to remind residents how to minimize exposure to mosquitoes: limit outdoor activities at times of high mosquito activity (dusk and dawn), cover as much as skin as possible with clothing when going outdoors and use an effective insect repellant that contains 25-30% DEET on exposed skin. These same precautionary measures will also help protect people from other insect-borne diseases.”

The disease is transmitted through mosquito bites, and there are no medications or vaccines to prevent the virus.

Roughly one out of every five people who are infected with the virus will develop a fever and show other symptoms. Less than one percent of those infected with it will develop a potentially fatal neurological illness.

Here are some ways the county’s Department of Health says you can reduce the chance of getting infected:

Eliminate local mosquito breeding sites — mosquitoes develop in standing water Do not leave standing water for longer than two days before dumping it out Change water in birdbaths and planter bases every two days Clean clogged gutters to allow rainfall to drain freely

mosquitoes develop in standing water Reduce exposure to mosquitoes–avoid mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities during the times of high mosquito activity at dusk and dawn.

Mosquito traps, electrocutors (bug zappers), ultrasonic repellers, and similar devices purported to prevent mosquitoes from biting people are not effective . Do not rely on them to reduce mosquito bites and do not waste money on them

. Do not rely on them to reduce mosquito bites and do not waste money on them Use barriers to protect skin, like mosquito nets/screens for baby strollers/playpens, long sleeves/pants, socks/shoes, and hats

Discourage mosquitoes from biting. Mosquitoes are attracted to people by odors on the skin so avoid wearing scented lotions or cologne/perfume.

Mosquitoes are also attracted to the carbon dioxide exhaled from the breath, but we do not recommend you stop breathing

Use an effective repellant with a concentration of 25 to 30% DEET during outdoor activities. Spray on skin & then rub it in Do not spray on face–spray on your hands and then rub it on your face Reapply repellant after sweating or getting wet Products with lower concentrations of DEET need to be reapplied more often Do not use on cuts, irritated, or infected skin

