New year, new tech at Charter School for Applied Technologies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students at the Charter School for Applied Technologies headed back to class Monday morning to start the new school year, and this year, they’ll be using a lot of new technology in their classrooms.

Over the summer, the school installed several new Epson BrightLink interactive projectors and SMART Boards. In the new technology literacy lab, the BrightLink and board are tied directly to a new set of lightweight Lenovo computers, so what’s done on the board shows up instantly on the computer screen, and what’s on the computer screens can be projected right onto the board.

Charter School for Applied Technologies teachers told News 4 they’re excited to integrate that tech into their lesson plans. “I’m going to be learning how to use it throughout the week, talking to our technology team to learn the little tricks with it,” said 3rd grade teacher Shannon Griner.

The technology team has had its hands full leading into this school year, as the school rolls out 1,400 new laptops for the classrooms. The computers are touch screens which can fold into tablets, and there is one for every child to use.

“It’s just a phenomenal new program we’re launching this year to help with ELA and math for intervention, for activities, and then it gives us data and reports back that we can use to teach from,” explained 2nd grade teacher Laurie Ferraro.

Elementary principal Andrew Lyle says all of this tech really helps the teachers individualize instruction, assessing and meeting each student’s unique learning needs. He has high hopes for the coming school year. “I hope that from a goal setting perspective, we take a child from point A and take them to Z,” he said.

Mastering all of the new technology can be a little daunting for the teachers, but they are taking advantage of ongoing training to get up to speed.

“A lot has changed since I was in school, so we work as a team, we learn new things, and we get the children ready for the career readiness that we focus on in our school,” Griner said.

Families dropping off students to start the school year Monday said they were excited about the new opportunities the new technology offers the kids. "I think that she will have a great experience and it will just help her get a little further a little faster," said Deborah Cahee as she walked her 4-year-old granddaughter into the school to start kindergarten.

Returning students are seeing more than just new technology at their school this year.

CSAT also added a new mezzanine to its fitness center to greatly increase the amount of usable floor space.

Construction is underway now at the high school, as well, to complete a 20,000 square foot addition. That should be finished in October.