Niagara Falls community supporting family after fatal house fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A family is trying to pick up the pieces, after the death of Hannah Lucas, 7.

She died in a house fire Friday night. It happened on South Avenue in Niagara Falls.

She was one of 11 kids who lived there, we’re told everyone else made it out okay.

News 4 has learned this tragic fire started in the kitchen of the Lucas family home. They’d recently moved to Buffalo from New Jersey.

Family and friends say they were just getting their life started here in Western New York.

Pastor Leroy Robinson from Morningstar Ministries is helping the Lucas family after Hannah was killed Friday night.

He says she made a big impact in her short life. Robinson said, “Hannah, was a beautiful young child. She kind of really she impacted a lot of people that just met her as a little child so it’s certainly a loss.”

Their surviving kids range in age from 6 years old to 29 years old.

Fire crews say that night it was their 18-year-old son who smelled smoke and woke everyone out of the South Avenue home.

Robinson said, “I want to say the family didn’t have any extensive training in leaving a home that’s burning.”

Boxes of donations pile up outside of the ministry. Parents, Levon and Crystal Lucas both spent a lot of time in the church.

Toys, clothes and even Christmas presents are being left for the kids. “It’s just been a situation, Western New York and the Cataract city, they’ve been very compassionate as far as helping individuals. This is not a black and white thing, it’s just helping people.”

Monetary donations and gift cards can be directed to the Lucas Family in care of Morningstar Ministries, 2903 21st St. in Niagara Falls.