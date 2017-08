JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WIVB) — According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of a courthouse in Ohio.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla confirmed that Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr. was shot in front of the courthouse a little after 8 a.m.

Officials say his bailiff returned fire, and killed one of the suspects. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has another suspect in custody.

Judge Bruzzese, Jr. has been lifeflighted to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Officials say he is currently in stable condition. The courthouse will remain closed for the day as the investigation continues. This story was originally published by WTRF, a Nexstar contributing station.