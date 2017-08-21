Pegula Sports and Entertainment acquires ADPRO Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pegula Sports and Entertainment has acquired a majority interest in Buffalo-based ADPRO Sports, one of the largest Nike Team dealers in the U.S.

Terry and Kim Pegula announced the addition to PSE Monday.

Kim Pegula said in a statement Monday that the goal of the acquisition is to expand ADPRO’s national presence and “notably increase” its Western New York workforce.

“Terry and I have identified potential for significant national growth with ADPRO and see it as a tremendous asset for Buffalo, which makes it a perfect fit as our next investment in the area,” Kim Pegula said.

Ron Raccuia will remain as president of ADPRO Sports and maintain ownership in the new partnership, along with the existing ADPRO management team.

“Combining our strengths offers us the ability to produce complete services that rival any company in the nation, and increases our ability to deliver results for our partners,” Raccuia said in a statement.

ADPRO Sports is an official NFL premium licensee and maintains local NHL licenses along with some NCAA licenses. The company is the Official Team Dealer and Licensed Merchandise Provider of both the Bills and Sabres and is working with a growing list of NFL and NHL teams.

ADPRO will also soon enter the NBA marketplace,.

ADPRO provides uniforms and apparel, along with custom branded merchandise nationwide to more than 250 colleges, 500 high schools, and hundreds of corporations such as M&T Bank, Ingram Micro, Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY and Tim Hortons Café & Bake Shop