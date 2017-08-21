Powerball Jackpot: Top 10 largest US Jackpots

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An estimated jackpot of $650 million is up for grabs in the Powerball lottery draw on Wednesday night — potentially the third-largest lottery payout in the nation. Here’s a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots so far and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

  1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
  2. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
  3. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
  4. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
  5. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
  6. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)
  7. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)
  8. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)
  9. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey)
  10. 10. $447.8 million, Powerball, June 10, 2017, (one ticket, from California)

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s