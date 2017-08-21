Report: NY named after slave trader

(New York State flag)

NEW YORK (WIVB) — A reporter for The Daily Caller claims New York is named after slave trader.

According to Thomas Phippen, the state is named after James Stuart, who was the Duke of York.

Stuart, who Phippen says later became King James II of England, “created Britain’s greatest slave empire” — the Royal African Company. Phippen says the company “transported between 90,000 and 100,000 African slaves to the Caribbean and American colonies between 1672 and 1689.”

“The memory of slavery is enshrined in the name New York as well as the name of the nation’s capitol, even though both cities have vastly changed from their christening,” Phippen said.

MORE | See Phippen's full article here

