BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the solar eclipse is seen in Buffalo, the Slow Roll bicyclists will be out for a ride.

Those interested in joining the ride can meet up at the Botanical Gardens in South Park.

The South Park Triangle Ride will go down major streets like Hopkins, South Park, McKinley Parkway, Abbott and Potters.

An outdoor after-party, with food, drinks and music, will take place after the ride.

Bicyclists can meet at 5:30 p.m. The ride will start an hour later.