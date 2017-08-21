SUNY Fredonia welcomes second-largest incoming first-year class

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – SUNY Fredonia welcomed its second-largest class of new students over the weekend.

The university has 1,164 first-year students starting classes in the fall, nearly 25 percent more than 2016-2017, when 934 students began their first-year there.

The numbers surpass SUNY Fredonia’s goal for 2017-2018 by more than 16 percent, a press release from the college said Monday.

The college’s year with highest first-year student enrollment was 2008-2009, with an incoming class of 1,187.

SUNY Fredonia administrators attributed the upturn in enrollment to last year’s roll-out of the university’s Strategic Enrollment Management plan that expands the recruitment cycle brings campus constituents into the admissions process. Admissions staff is now reaching out to prospective students two, three, even four years in advance to recruit incoming classes more than a year prior to their actual enrollment.

 

 

