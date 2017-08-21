Trump prepares to address future of US war in Afghanistan

Donald Trump
In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump points to members of the media as he answers questions in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Washington (CNN) – President Donald Trump on Monday night will become the third US president to put his imprint on the 16-year war in Afghanistan, revealing his plans to shape the future of the American war effort and broader regional strategy.

The primetime address, the most significant national security speech of Trump’s presidency to date, will reflect the outcome of months of internal administration deliberations to decide the scope of the ongoing military, financial and diplomatic commitment to the longest-running war in US history. Trump has previously expressed reservations about the seemingly endless US military commitment in Afghanistan and questioned the objectives of staying there.

The President reached a decision on the future of the US strategy after a final round of deliberations with his national security team at Camp David on Friday. He will reveal his plans during a 9 p.m. speech at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, a US military base adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery.
 Trump’s decision comes as Taliban militants have been resurgent in recent months, posting a series of recent gains against Afghan government forces, which are backed by a US-led coalition of NATO allies. ISIS, through a regional affiliate known as ISIS-K, has also established a foothold in Afghanistan in recent years, carrying out a series of deadly terrorist attacks and coordinating assaults with the Taliban.
About 8,400 US troops are currently deployed to Afghanistan. The majority — about 6,900 — are assigned to the NATO mission to train and advise Afghan security forces alongside approximately 6,000 troops from other NATO countries. The remainder of US forces in Afghanistan carry out counterterrorism missions in the country.
Those numbers could now change. Trump has been presented with a range of options, from a full withdrawal of US troops to the deployment of several thousand more US troops to bolster the training and advisory mission, special operations’ counterterrorism missions, or both. US commanders in Afghanistan are seeking a boost in special forces and military advisers, a senior official with US forces in Afghanistan told CNN.
The US officially ended its combat mission in Afghanistan in December 2014 and shifted its mission to focus on counterterrorism operations and training Afghan forces. But President Barack Obama never managed the full complete withdrawal of US forces that he had sought during his time in office.
The Trump administration, though, has been looking beyond troop numbers, mulling a readjustment of the US’s objectives — evaluating everything from its support for a centralized Afghan government to its metrics for success in fighting the Taliban and ISIS-K.
The administration has also been developing a strategy to address the growing Iranian influence in Afghanistan and to crack down on terror networks in neighboring Pakistan.

