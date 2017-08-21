Trump prepares to address future of US war in Afghanistan

Washington (CNN) – President Donald Trump on Monday night will become the third US president to put his imprint on the 16-year war in Afghanistan, revealing his plans to shape the future of the American war effort and broader regional strategy.

The primetime address, the most significant national security speech of Trump’s presidency to date, will reflect the outcome of months of internal administration deliberations to decide the scope of the ongoing military, financial and diplomatic commitment to the longest-running war in US history. Trump has previously expressed reservations about the seemingly endless US military commitment in Afghanistan and questioned the objectives of staying there.

The President reached a decision on the future of the US strategy after a final round of deliberations with his national security team at Camp David on Friday. He will reveal his plans during a 9 p.m. speech at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, a US military base adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump’s decision comes as Taliban militants have been resurgent in recent months, posting a series of recent gains against Afghan government forces, which are backed by a US-led coalition of NATO allies. ISIS, through a regional affiliate known as ISIS-K, has also established a foothold in Afghanistan in recent years, carrying out a series of deadly terrorist attacks and coordinating assaults with the Taliban.

About 8,400 US troops are currently deployed to Afghanistan. The majority — about 6,900 — are assigned to the NATO mission to train and advise Afghan security forces alongside approximately 6,000 troops from other NATO countries. The remainder of US forces in Afghanistan carry out counterterrorism missions in the country.