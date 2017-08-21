WNY prepares for partial solar eclipse phenomenon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Here in Buffalo the last time there was a total solar eclipse was 1925,” said Kevin Williams, Buffalo State Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium Director.

For the first time in several decades, you’ll be able to see a partial eclipse right here in Western New York. Millions will look to the sky as a total solar eclipse stretches across the country.

“It’s great to see how much excitement there’s been. We’ve distributed and will be distributing over 26,000 eclipse glasses

throughout Western New York,” said Williams.

During a total solar eclipse the moon passes directly between the earth and the sun, blocking the sun. In some parts of the country it will go dark for a couple minutes during the middle of the day, but that won’t be quite the case here.

“We’ll see a little bit of darkening not very much though. But mainly we’re going to see the sun’s disc, the circle of the sun getting obscured or covered up by the circle of the moon,” said Williams.

The solar eclipse will start just after 1 pm, and peak shortly after 2:30 pm.

You’ll want to make sure you wear solar eclipse glasses to avoid damage from the sun.

“The sun is very bright, if you look at the sun with your eyes any day you’ll do damage to your eyes, and that damage can be permanent. So you want to be very careful,” said Williams.

At Buffalo State there will be 6 telescopes with solar filters which you can use to safely look at the solar eclipse.

“It’s mainly blocking the brightness, the visible light. You’re still getting some of the other radiation but not much, it’s blocking some of the UV radiation as well,” said Williams.

Williams says another total eclipse will occur in April 2024, and it will be visible here in Buffalo.