Zoar Valley hiking tragedy costs two Buffalo brothers their parents

By Published: Updated:


GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hike through Zoar Valley, by a South Buffalo family Sunday, turned tragic, leaving two young brothers recovering from their injuries, while they face the much longer emotional recovery of growing up without their mother and father.

Alexander Green, 4, and his brother Jacob, 7, are being treated for a variety of injuries at Women and Children’s Hospital, surrounded by family members, focused on helping the two boys through this ordeal.

Investigators said the two boys were hiking with their parents, William and Amanda Green along the rim of the Zoar Valley Gorge and all four family members ended up at the bottom of the gorge.

Hikers found the parents, and the younger brother Alexander next to the creek. Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard said both of the adults had died, Alexander was seriously injured.

“The first two hikers that found the bodies did not have a cell phone. They flagged down a third hiker that had a cell phone and they made the call.” Howard said, Jacob was able to somehow walk away, but sustained a broken ankle and wrist.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation regularly patrols Zoar Valley, and Capt. Daniel Richter, of the Division of Forest Protection, described the state multiple use area as scenic, but treacherous.

“The gorge is 100 to 200 feet above the level of the stream. So it i like anything else, you do not want to get to close to the edge The gorge is 100 to 200 feet above the level of the stream. So it i like anything else, you do not want to get too close to the edge.”

The Greens’ extended family released a written statement Monday, saying:

“We are grateful for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers from the Western New York community. This tragic event has left us with empty hearts and without words.

While the details of yesterday are still being discovered, we want to remember Amanda and William’s legacy as two parents that loved their children dearly. Our family would like to thank the first responders including Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, as well as the dedicated staff at Women and Children’s Hospital for their courageous and caring efforts.

At this time, we are focused on Amanda and William’s two little boys and will share additional information at the appropriate time.”

As of Monday a spokesman for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office listed Alexander Green in guarded condition in the ICU at Women and Children’s Hospital, with a head injury, multiple fractures, and internal injuries.

The spokesman said Jacob is in good condition with a broken right arm and ankle. Sheriff’s detectives continue their investigation into how the accident occurred.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s