Zoar Valley hiking tragedy costs two Buffalo brothers their parents



GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hike through Zoar Valley, by a South Buffalo family Sunday, turned tragic, leaving two young brothers recovering from their injuries, while they face the much longer emotional recovery of growing up without their mother and father.

Alexander Green, 4, and his brother Jacob, 7, are being treated for a variety of injuries at Women and Children’s Hospital, surrounded by family members, focused on helping the two boys through this ordeal.

Investigators said the two boys were hiking with their parents, William and Amanda Green along the rim of the Zoar Valley Gorge and all four family members ended up at the bottom of the gorge.

Hikers found the parents, and the younger brother Alexander next to the creek. Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard said both of the adults had died, Alexander was seriously injured.

“The first two hikers that found the bodies did not have a cell phone. They flagged down a third hiker that had a cell phone and they made the call.” Howard said, Jacob was able to somehow walk away, but sustained a broken ankle and wrist.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation regularly patrols Zoar Valley, and Capt. Daniel Richter, of the Division of Forest Protection, described the state multiple use area as scenic, but treacherous.

“The gorge is 100 to 200 feet above the level of the stream. So it i like anything else, you do not want to get to close to the edge The gorge is 100 to 200 feet above the level of the stream. So it i like anything else, you do not want to get too close to the edge.”

The Greens’ extended family released a written statement Monday, saying:

“We are grateful for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers from the Western New York community. This tragic event has left us with empty hearts and without words.

While the details of yesterday are still being discovered, we want to remember Amanda and William’s legacy as two parents that loved their children dearly. Our family would like to thank the first responders including Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, as well as the dedicated staff at Women and Children’s Hospital for their courageous and caring efforts.

At this time, we are focused on Amanda and William’s two little boys and will share additional information at the appropriate time.”

As of Monday a spokesman for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office listed Alexander Green in guarded condition in the ICU at Women and Children’s Hospital, with a head injury, multiple fractures, and internal injuries.

The spokesman said Jacob is in good condition with a broken right arm and ankle. Sheriff’s detectives continue their investigation into how the accident occurred.