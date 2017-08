AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking for help identifying two women.

Police are calling them persons of interest after a stolen credit card was charged more than 35 times.

They were only identified as black females.

Anyone who knows who they are can call (716) 689-1329, text 562-TIPS or email tips@apdny.org, referencing AMH 17-736455-DQ.