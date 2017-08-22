Bills Players Support Boldin’s Retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-

Tuesday afternoon was the first chance to hear from the Bills since wide receiver Anquan Boldin announced his retirement just 13 days after joining the franchise.

It was certainly a shock to lose the veteran to the locker room but everyone says they respect Boldin’s decision.

“That’s a healthy word for a lot of parts of life and this is a part of life that Anquan has decided to go on and be done with his playing career,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said. “That’s all part of becoming and transforming the young men on our football team that this is a part of life. We move forward and you do it with positive energy and an outlook for finding the next opportunity.”

“After being out for two weeks, he just figured I’m not all the way in it, I’m not emotionally all the way invested in it,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander added. “One, obviously, he’s not going to be out there doing his best and two, I don’t think like he wants to feel like he’s letting us down, because if he’s not all the way in, you’re kind of letting your teammates down.”

“As a man and a player you have to respect his decision,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor added. “He’s still a good friend of mine, like I said before, you can’t predict the things that happened but you have to continue to keep your mind focused on the goal.”

With Watkins traded, Boldin retired and Matthews still working back from a chipped sternum, all eyes have turned to rookie Zay Jones who’s having a very unusual rookie preseason.

Jordan Matthews and Cordy Glenn both continued their limited participation in practice and McDermott said the pair is still on pace to play Week 1 against the Jets.