Buffalo native in Pitch Perfect 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo native who made it big is back in town to promote her new album.

Venzella Joy’s big break came a few years ago when she became the drummer in Beyoncé’s band. She had the opportunity to travel the world and play in front of sold out crowds for not one, but three tours.

“Definitely a dream come true. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and to have the chance to actually do it was absolutely incredible to me!”

Venzella’s career caught the eye of the director of Pitch Perfect 3. They called and asked her to be part of the film.

“Oh my goodness. It was an awesome experience! It’s my first film. I’m speaking it into existence, the first of many…” she said.

Venzella started filming in January. She plays the character Charity. “I’m one of the mean girls if you will. The band that I’m in is the rival band to the Bellas.”

She also has a new album out. But she’s not playing the drums on these tracks, she’s singing. Venzella came back home to share the project.

“I have a brand new EP out called Stealth. It features three original songs. I worked with a few different producers on it.”

She has accomplished so much and dreams of doing much more, from additional films to performing at a Buffalo Bills halftime show. But at the center of it all, drumming is her first love.

Venzella started playing at the age of 10 at church and in elementary school in the Buffalo School District. After attending Nardin and Canisius College, she set her sights on making it in the music world. And now the skies the limit.