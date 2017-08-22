Buffalo students show improvement in ELA, math scores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ELA and math scores improved from last year in the Buffalo City School District.

In 2016, 16.4 percent of third-to-eighth graders showed proficiency in ELA. This year, 17.8 percent of students in the same category were deemed proficient.

In terms of math, 17.2 percent of students showed proficiency, compared to last year’s number of 16.1 percent.

Across the state, the percentage of students deemed proficient went up in both ELA and math.

% of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8 2016 2017 Percentage Point Change Statewide Combined Grades ELA 37.9 39.8 1.9 Statewide Combined Grades Math 39.1 40.2 1.1

Here are the statewide proficiency percentages broken down by race:

Statewide % of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8 ELA 2016 2017 Percentage Point Change Asian/Pacific Islander ELA 59.0 60.8 1.8 Black ELA 26.2 29.0 2.8 Hispanic ELA 26.8 29.2 2.4 American Indian/ Alaska Native ELA 29.9 32.7 2.8 White ELA 46.0 47.1 1.1

Statewide % of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8 Math 2016 2017 Percentage Point Change Asian/Pacific Islander Math 66.5 67.2 0.7 Black Math 23.0 24.4 1.4 Hispanic Math 25.7 27.0 1.3 American Indian/ Alaska Native Math 29.5 31.3 1.8 White Math 50.0 50.4 0.4

Students with disabilities showed improvement across the state in both ELA and math year-to-year:

% of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8 2016 2017 Percentage Point Change Students with Disabilities ELA 7.9 9.3 1.4 Students with Disabilities Math 10.9 11.4 0.5

Students who refused the tests decreased from last year. 19 percent refused them this year, compared to 21 percent last year.

MORE | See more results here.