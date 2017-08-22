Buffalo students show improvement in ELA, math scores

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ELA and math scores improved from last year in the Buffalo City School District.

In 2016, 16.4 percent of third-to-eighth graders showed proficiency in ELA. This year, 17.8 percent of students in the same category were deemed proficient.

In terms of math, 17.2 percent of students showed proficiency, compared to last year’s number of 16.1 percent.

Across the state, the percentage of students deemed proficient went up in both ELA and math.

% of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8

2016

2017

Percentage Point Change

Statewide Combined Grades ELA

37.9

39.8

1.9

Statewide Combined Grades Math

39.1

40.2

1.1

Here are the statewide proficiency percentages broken down by race:

Statewide % of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8 ELA

2016

2017

Percentage Point Change

Asian/Pacific Islander ELA

59.0

60.8

1.8

Black ELA

26.2

29.0

2.8

Hispanic ELA

26.8

29.2

2.4

American Indian/ Alaska Native ELA

29.9

32.7

2.8

White ELA

46.0

47.1

1.1

Statewide % of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8 Math

2016

2017

Percentage Point Change

Asian/Pacific Islander Math

66.5

67.2

0.7

Black Math

23.0

24.4

1.4

Hispanic Math

25.7

27.0

1.3

American Indian/ Alaska Native Math

29.5

31.3

1.8

White Math

50.0

50.4

0.4

Students with disabilities showed improvement across the state in both ELA and math year-to-year:

% of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8

2016

2017

Percentage Point Change

Students with Disabilities ELA

7.9

9.3

1.4

Students with Disabilities Math

10.9

11.4

0.5

Students who refused the tests decreased from last year. 19 percent refused them this year, compared to 21 percent last year.

MORE | See more results here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s