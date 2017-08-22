Buffalo students show improvement in ELA, math scores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ELA and math scores improved from last year in the Buffalo City School District.
In 2016, 16.4 percent of third-to-eighth graders showed proficiency in ELA. This year, 17.8 percent of students in the same category were deemed proficient.
In terms of math, 17.2 percent of students showed proficiency, compared to last year’s number of 16.1 percent.
Across the state, the percentage of students deemed proficient went up in both ELA and math.
|
% of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8
|
2016
|
2017
|
Percentage Point Change
|
Statewide Combined Grades ELA
|
37.9
|
39.8
|
1.9
|
Statewide Combined Grades Math
|
39.1
|
40.2
|
1.1
Here are the statewide proficiency percentages broken down by race:
|
Statewide % of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8 ELA
|
2016
|
2017
|
Percentage Point Change
|
Asian/Pacific Islander ELA
|
59.0
|
60.8
|
1.8
|
Black ELA
|
26.2
|
29.0
|
2.8
|
Hispanic ELA
|
26.8
|
29.2
|
2.4
|
American Indian/ Alaska Native ELA
|
29.9
|
32.7
|
2.8
|
White ELA
|
46.0
|
47.1
|
1.1
|
Statewide % of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8 Math
|
2016
|
2017
|
Percentage Point Change
|
Asian/Pacific Islander Math
|
66.5
|
67.2
|
0.7
|
Black Math
|
23.0
|
24.4
|
1.4
|
Hispanic Math
|
25.7
|
27.0
|
1.3
|
American Indian/ Alaska Native Math
|
29.5
|
31.3
|
1.8
|
White Math
|
50.0
|
50.4
|
0.4
Students with disabilities showed improvement across the state in both ELA and math year-to-year:
|
% of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8
|
2016
|
2017
|
Percentage Point Change
|
Students with Disabilities ELA
|
7.9
|
9.3
|
1.4
|
Students with Disabilities Math
|
10.9
|
11.4
|
0.5
Students who refused the tests decreased from last year. 19 percent refused them this year, compared to 21 percent last year.
