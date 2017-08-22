Cashless tolling coming to Grand Island

Related Coverage Grand Island could be step closer to cashless tolls after viral video

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grand Island’s Town Supervisor wanted them, and now they’re coming — cashless tolls.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in western New York on Tuesday to announce the new tolls.

Earlier this year, Town Supervisor Nate McMurray made a video about the tolls called “Dear Governor Cuomo.”

His goal was to either get rid of the tolls at the Grand Island bridges, or bring in cashless tolling. The reason is that he thinks it will help reduce pollution and traffic.

McMurray was looking for a response from Albany, and he received just that.

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Cuomo came to Grand Island to announce that cashless tolls will be a new part of the heavily-used bridges. They will be the first in upstate New York.

The picture above shows a rendering of a cashless toll point.

Cashless tolling will be in place on the bridges this March.

State Sen. Chris Jacobs released a statement on Tuesday morning:

“Since taking office in January, the removal of the Grand Island tolls has been a top priority for me, and I am extremely pleased with today’s announcement that cashless tolling will soon be implemented.

The Grand Island toll plazas have caused environmental harm, created a less safe and longer commute for motorists and served as an impediment to moving people and goods between Erie and Niagara Counties. That is why earlier this year I called on both the Thruway Authority and the Governor to bring cashless tolling to the Grand Island bridges, and why I introduced legislation to remove the toll booths.

Now that cashless tolling is coming to the Grand Island bridges, I am confident that Grand Island residents and motorists all across Western New York will enjoy a safer and faster commute while we maximize the state’s investment in a more accessible new welcome center. The negative impacts of these tolls will soon be a thing of the past.”