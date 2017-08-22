Kittens rescued from Niagara Falls dumpster

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two kittens are recovering after being rescued from a dumpster in Niagara Falls.

The kittens were found in a dumpster behind the Holiday Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard and were turned over to the SPCA of Niagara where they are in good condition.

A spokesperson for the SPCA says the pair developed conjunctivitis and had to have their eyes removed due to the length of untreated infection.

When the kittens are ready for adoption, the SPCA is requiring they go together.

It is unclear how the kittens ended up in the dumpster. The SPCA says it is possible they were dumped or went in themselves looking for food. If you have any information on the kittens contact the SPCA of Niagara or Niagara Falls police.