Kittens rescued from Niagara Falls dumpster

By Published:

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two kittens are recovering after being rescued from a dumpster in Niagara Falls.

The kittens were found in a dumpster behind the Holiday Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard and were turned over to the SPCA of Niagara where they are in good condition.

A spokesperson for the SPCA says the pair developed conjunctivitis and had to have their eyes removed due to the length of untreated infection.

When the kittens are ready for adoption, the SPCA is requiring they go together.

It is unclear how the kittens ended up in the dumpster. The SPCA says it is possible they were dumped or went in themselves looking for food. If you have any information on the kittens contact the SPCA of Niagara or Niagara Falls police.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s