Lackawanna one step closer to getting new hookah lounge and restaurant

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lackawanna is one step closer to getting a new hookah lounge.

The planning and development board approved a preliminary plan Tuesday for the business along with a restaurant, after the owners presented their ideas for the two different businesses.

It’s still so early in the planning process that no name for the restaurant or hookah lounge have been said just yet. Both businesses would be located at 178 Ridge Road, which used to be the Lackawanna Halal Market.

The owners say there would be a family style restaurant serving ethnic food and even things like burgers. The restaurant would be in the front of the business, while the hookah lounge would have a separate entrance in the back. Although the two businesses would be in the same building, they would operate separately. According to the owners, the lounge wouldn’t have any servers, food or alcoholic drinks. Only hookah would be served as the lounge would only be for people 18 and older.

The owners say there would also be someone at the door to check I.D’s. They say the lounge would be open from afternoon to evening and wouldn’t have any late night hours.

There is a hookah business about a block away from where the proposed hookah lounge would be, but that is not another lounge. It’s a supply shop where people can buy flavored tobacco and pipes for the hookah.

The owners say there is no timeline yet on when the businesses would open, if approved by city council.