Lackawanna one step closer to getting new hookah lounge and restaurant

By Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lackawanna is one step closer to getting a new hookah lounge.

The planning and development board approved a preliminary plan Tuesday for the business along with a restaurant, after the owners presented their ideas for the two different businesses.

It’s still so early in the planning process that no name for the restaurant or hookah lounge have been said just yet. Both businesses would be located at 178 Ridge Road, which used to be the Lackawanna Halal Market.

The owners say there would be a family style restaurant serving ethnic food and even things like burgers. The restaurant would be in the front of the business, while the hookah lounge would have a separate entrance in the back. Although the two businesses would be in the same building, they would operate separately. According to the owners, the lounge wouldn’t have any servers, food or alcoholic drinks. Only hookah would be served as the lounge would only be for people 18 and older.

The owners say there would also be someone at the door to check I.D’s. They say the lounge would be open from afternoon to evening and wouldn’t have any late night hours.

There is a hookah business about a block away from where the proposed hookah lounge would be, but that is not another lounge. It’s a supply shop where people can buy flavored tobacco and pipes for the hookah.

The owners say there is no timeline yet on when the businesses would open, if approved by city council.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s